Hershey Bears to battle Coachella Valley Firebirds in Calder Cup Finals

The Hershey Bears now know their opponent for the 2023 Calder Cup Finals.

The team will battle the American Hockey League's Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The teams will play the best-of-seven series according to the following schedule (all times are in Eastern Daylight Time):

Game 1 - Thursday, June 8 at Coachella Valley @ 10:00 p.m. on FOX43

Game 2 - Saturday, June 10 at Coachella Valley @ 10:00 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 3 - Tuesday, June 13 vs. Coachella Valley @ 7:00 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 4 - Thursday, June 15 vs. Coachella Valley @ 7:00 p.m. on FOX43

*Game 5 - Saturday, June 17 vs. Coachella Valley @ 7:00 p.m. on Antenna TV

*Game 6 - Monday, June 19 at Coachella Valley @ 10:00 p.m. on TBA

*Game 7 - Wednesday, June 21 at Coachella Valley @ 10:00 p.m. on FOX43

(* = games to be played if necessary)

Antenna TV may be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

The Hershey Bears are the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, while Coachella Valley is in their inaugural season as a franchise.