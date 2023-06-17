Bears win thriller in OT, take 3-2 series lead in 2023 Calder Cup Finals

It took an extra period, but the Hershey Bears were able to capitalize to take a 3-2 series lead in the 2023 Calder Cup Finals.

HERSHEY, Pa. — There was only one goal scored in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals and it didn't even come in regulation. Garrett Pilon drifted to the middle of the ice and ripped a wrist shot past Coachella Valley goalie Joey Daccord in overtime to complete a home sweep in Hershey for the Bears.

The Hershey Bears have taken a 3-2 series lead over the Coachella Valley Firebirds and only need one more victory in California to win the 12th Calder Cup in franchise history.

It was a defensive battle all the way through. Both Coachella Valley and Hershey went scoreless through the first two periods. Bears goalie Hunter Shepard was on top of his game with some timely saves, especially in the second period.

The Bears did have some opportunities to score especially in the second period, but couldn't get the close calls to fall. Coachella Valley's potent offense was held at bay through two periods as both teams were about as even as it could be.

It took nearly a full overtime period, but Garrett Pillon score the game winner in overtime.