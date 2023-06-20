Bears appreciate winner-take-all opportunity in Game 7 of Calder Cup Finals

Hershey at Coachella Valley on Wednesday Night for second chance at championship

PALM DESERT, Calif. — Shortly after the Hershey Bears' loss in Game 6, Bears Center Connor McMichael was asked about playing in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals on Wednesday Night.

"I think if you came into training camp day one and told us we'd be playing in the Finals Game 7 winner-take-all, every guy in the room would take that opportunity," said McMichael.

The big picture is that Hershey gets a second crack at winning the Calder Cup in Coachella Valley; the problem is taking care of the small details during the game to beat the Firebirds on their home ice.

All six home games in the Calder Cup Finals so far have been won by the home team. In the Firebirds' victories, they've outscored the Bears 14-2. They're not just thirsting for a win in the desert, they're parched.

"This is where your leadership group comes in to play," said Bears Head Coach Todd Nelson. "Guys that have been around for a bit, they've been in these situations before. There's nothing better than a Game 7, especially when you are going for a championship."