Hershey Bears seek Game 6 victory, 12th Calder Cup Title

Hershey leads the Calder Cup Finals, and is seeking a series-clinching win tonight.

PALM DESERT, Calif. — A big night is possible on the ice in Palm Desert, California as the Hershey Bears are poised to claim their 12th Calder Cup in franchise history with a victory against the Firebirds.

Hershey has won the series' last three games to take a 3-2 series lead. All three of those wins came in the Bears' Den at Giant Center. All three of those games were one-goal victories for Hershey and Games 3 & 5 came via overtime goals, thanks to Riley Sutter (Game 3) and Garrett Pilon (Game 5).



Hershey’s Game 5 win on Saturday was the second overtime victory of the series and third overall overtime win of the playoffs for the Bears. The last playoff year that the Bears won three or more games in overtime was in 2017, when Hershey went 4-1 in games decided beyond regulation.

The team is looking to ride the momentum into Game 6.

Caught up with Sam Anas while the Bears were on the ice for the morning skate. Asked him about the push that CVF is going to bring to start the game.#HersheyBears #HBH @HBHNationBlog @HersheyBearsBC @fox43 @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/63WZPpMb5B — Andrew Kalista (@KalistaAndrew) June 19, 2023

While Hershey enters tonight on a two-game road losing streak, after dropping the first two games of the 2023 Calder Cup Finals by a combined 9-0 score, the Bears previously went 6-0 on the road to begin the 2023 postseason.