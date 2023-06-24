Hershey Bears to host Calder Cup celebration at GIANT Center

If you can't make it to the GIANT Center today, you can watch the celebration right here on FOX43's website and streaming app.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Hershey Bears will host a championship celebration at GIANT Center on Saturday, June 24 at 3 p.m. to commemorate capturing their 12th Calder Cup title in franchise history.

Admission and parking for the public is free and doors will open at 2 p.m.

Fans will be able to celebrate Hershey's latest championship, score Calder Cup merchandise, and enjoy light refreshments as the Bears celebrate all of the great moments from the club's run to the Cup.

A ceremony approximately 30 minutes in length will begin shortly after 3 p.m. from a stage facing the team benches. During the championship celebration ceremony, media will be able to document the proceedings from the visiting team bench.

Following the ceremony, fans will be able to get autographs with players; before the autograph-signing session begins.