Hershey Bears are one win away from advancing to AHL Final Four

HERSHEY, Pa. — Once again, the Hershey Bears come out red hot in their home playoff game with the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Unlike in Game 1, the Bears scored early and played from in front almost the entire game.
The 4-2 victory in Game 2 of the AHL's Atlantic Division Finals gives Hershey a commanding 2-0 lead in the best of five series. They need one more win to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Hershey outshot Hartford 17-3 to start Game 1 but was held scoreless until the third period.
On Saturday night, Mason Morelli slid in a power play goal on the team's second shot of the night. Joe Snively set up Morelli with some nifty puck handling and set the tone for another solid performance from the Chocolate and White.
Morelli assisted on Beck Malenstyn's goal later in the period to give Hershey a 2-1 lead they never relinquished. Mike Vecchione stretched the advantage to 3-1 in the second and Hendrix Lapierre put it out of reach with a sharp wrister in the third.
The Bears now travel to Hartford for Game 3 on Wednesday night with a chance to eliminate the Wolf Pack.