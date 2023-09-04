Heritage Hills holds first tournament of the year while celebrating the Masters

Players filled the course with an early morning round while finishing up with a Masters watch party.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The golf season is off and running.

The Masters tournament takes over the golf world and locally in York, the Heritage Hills Resort kicks off their season as well.

Their opening tournament on Saturday is held the same time as one of golf's biggest events, and it's a way to celebrate the opening of golf season all around.

"To play 18, and then go watch the pros play with your friends is awesome," said York native Colby Herrington. "You are watching this inspirational golf and then you get out and get to play too! You can't beat it."

Spring Grove alum and current NBA G-league guard for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Eli Brooks, was back in his hometown as well. He says it's a good way to wind down after the season.

"Just being out here and finding time to have a life outside of basketball is important," said Brooks. "Just to be around the friends and family who helped me be where I am today, it was fun."

The resort held a shotgun style tournament and when the round was over everyone made their way inside to watch the pros finish their day.

"It is a really fun event," said Brooks. "The thing I took away the most was when all the friends and family were around and just seeing how special that moment is."