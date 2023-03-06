Here's the complete schedule for the World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is set to be played in March.
This year, the international tournament will run from March 8-21 and games will be played in Taiwan and Japan overseas while here in the United States, games will be completed at the Miami Marlins' loanDepot Park and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field.
The tournament features a pool of 20 teams, including international powerhouses Japan, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. A number of Major League players represent countries across the tournament.
Each team will begin in pool play before advancing to a quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game if the team wins enough. After pool play, games are single elimination.
The championship will be held in Miami on March 21.
Here's the complete tournament schedule:
Tuesday, March 7
Cuba @ Netherlands - 11:00 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, March 8
Panama @ Chinese Tapei - 6:00 a.m. on FS2
Australia @ Korea - 10:00 p.m. on FS1
Panama @ Netherlands - 11:00 p.m. on FS2
Thursday, March 9
China @ Japan - 5:00 a.m. on FS1
Italy @ Cuba - 6:00 a.m. on Tubi
Czech Republic @ China - 10:00 p.m. on Tubi
Cuba @ Panama - 11:30 p.m. on FS1
Friday, March 10
Korea @ Japan - 5:00 a.m. on FS1
Italy @ Chinese Tapei - 6:00 a.m. on Tubi
China @ Australia - 10:00 p.m. on FS2
Panama @ Italy - 11:00 p.m. on FS1
Saturday, March 11
Czech Republic @ Japan - 5:00 a.m. on FS1
Netherlands @ Chinese Tapei - 6:00 a.m. on FS2
Nicaragua @ Puerto Rico - 12:00 p.m. on FS2
Columbia @ Mexico - 2:30 p.m. on FOX
Dominican Republic @ Venezuela - 7:00 p.m. on FS1
Great Britain @ USA - 9:00 p.m. on FOX
Czech Republic @ Korea - 10:00 p.m. on FS1
Chinese Tapei @ Cuba - 11:00 p.m. on FS2
Sunday, March 12
Japan @ Australia - 6:00 a.m. on FS1
Netherlands @ Italy - 7:00 a.m. on FS2
Nicaragua @ Israel - 12:00 p.m. on FS2
Great Britain @ Canada - 3:00 p.m. on FS1
Venezuela @ Puerto Rico - 7:00 p.m. on FS1
Mexico @ USA - 10:00 p.m. on FS1
Australia @ Czech Republic - 11:00 p.m. on FS2
Monday, March 13
Korea @ China - 6:00 a.m. on FS2
Dominican Republic @ Nicaragua - 12:00 p.m. on FS2
Columbia @ Great Britain - 3:00 p.m. on FS2
Israel @ Puerto Rico - 7:00 p.m. on FS1
Canada @ USA - 10:00 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, March 14
Nicaragua @ Venezuela - 12:00 p.m. on FS2
Canada @ Columbia - 3:00 p.m. on FS2
Israel @ Dominican Republic - 7:00 p.m. on FS1
Great Britain @ Mexico - 10:00 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, March 15
Venezuela @ Israel - 12:00 p.m. on PS2
Mexico @ Canada - 3:00 p.m. on FS2
Puerto Rico @ Dominican Republic - 7:00 p.m. on FS1
USA @ Columbia - 10:00 p.m. on FS1
Including one game on Wednesday that is yet to be determined, the rest of the tournament will be played by the teams that win their pools and then single-elimination match ups.