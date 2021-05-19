Hempfield wins an exciting finish to the Lanc-Leb title

The Black Knights won their 24th boys volleyball Lancaster-Lebanon League title.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — The two heavy weights in the red and black meet for the third time this season. Warwick and Hempfield have split the first two meetings but this one, was a familiar meeting between the two as the teams battled for the league bragging rights.

In the first, Hempfield took control early. It was a good thing because Warwick cut their deficit in half; from nine to just four. Hempfield's Ryan Givens helped roll the Black Knights to win the first 25-19. Givens had 8 kills, one block and an ace in just the first.

But in the second, Warwick wanted to show them they deserved a chance at the title, too.

Warriors Kyle Charles came in clutch with a block to bring it to set point for the Warwick.

The duo, once again, split the first two then Hempfield took a one step advantage with claiming the third.

In the fourth is where the game has to going into a little overtime. Warwick led as much as six points. Givens got a block to keep Hempfield alive. The Black Knights tied it up at 23, all.

The game goes back and forth until Hempfield's Adam Gimeson with the kill to charge the Black Knights into their 24th Lancaster-Lebanon title, 29-27.

“I think the most important thing is making it up to the seniors last year. You know, they didn’t get this opportunity and I think this team would have been here last year. Just for us to be able to bounce back and come to together as a team is just so important," said Givens, Hempfield senior.

“They’re some of our best friends and we were very excited to be able to push to play for them because they deserve it just as much as we do," said Grant Lorelli.