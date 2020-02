The Black Knights and Lions advance in the girls district tournament.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It was a slow start for Hempfield, who trailed Wilson 8-0 late in the first quarter, but that's when the Black Knights found their spark.

Orianna Edmond checked into the game and became an instant problem for the Bulldogs, as the sophomore netted 18 points in Hempfield's 43-42 win in the district tournament opener.