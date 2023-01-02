Hempfield hosts huge National Signing Day event

Twenty-nine seniors are off to the next level, ranging from the SEC to the MAC.

SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — Hempfield High School was a busy scene on Wednesday afternoon as friends and family of 29 seniors were there to applaud this group of Black Knights on National Signing Day.

Fifteen varsity sports were represented on stage. The signing class was so big that Hempfield Athletic Director Ryan Landis had to split it into two waves.

"There are a lot of swimmers here and just a lot of other talented athletes, so it's exciting that we all get to start this next chapter," said Caroline Schweigert, who signed to swim at Shippensburg University.

While some will get to stay close to home, others will stretch their legs.

"The guys on the team and the coach that's there, I really loved them and I loved the environment that the guys had down there. I think they're working towards something special and that's something that I wanted to be a part of," said future Ole Miss-bound Aidan Hodge.

No matter where they're going, they all feel as though competing at Hempfield and in District III has them ready to compete at the next level.

"We're in 6A. We're going against D1 athletes all around and it's prepared me incredibly. My coaches are amazing. They've gotten me to the point I'm at today, through youth, through freshman football, and through now. Everything's just adding up," said Grant Hoover who will be on the gridiron at West Chester next fall.

Here's a look at where this group of seniors will continue their academics and athletics:

Ben Ammon: Lebanon Valley College - Soccer

Zach Antesberger: University of Alabama-Huntsville - Lacrosse

Gabriel Benjamin: Shippensburg University - Football

Krista Bervinchak: Widener - Field Hockey

Eve Detter: Eastern Mennonite University - Field Hockey

Carol Fabian: Shippensburg University - Swimming

Lillian Farmer: Indian University of Pennsylvania - Swimming

Braydon Felsinger: University of Rochester - Football

Kamron Fickes: Johnson and Wales University - Wrestling

Peyton Fischer: Lebanon Valley College - Volleyball

Cody Gehres: Lebanon Valley College - Football

Whitney Hershey: Cabrini University - Lacrosse

Sarah Hess: Kutztown University - Volleyball

Aidan Hodge: Ole Miss - Cross Country and Track & Field

Grant Hoover: West Chester - Football

Mikayla Hughes: Pace University - Softball

Eric Jordan: Grove City College - Tennis

Jacob Karkoska: Lebanon Valley College - Football

Dawson Kuhn: Shenandoah University - Baseball

Isaiah Martin: University of Lynchburg - Lacrosse

Lauren Moffatt: Roanoke College - Basketball

Tristin Neiderer: Messiah University - Lacrosse

Justin Reinhart: Juniata College - Soccer

Marcus Rivera: Davis and Elkins - Baseball

Matthew Roth: McDaniel - Soccer

Will Russell: Messiah University - Swimming

Caroline Schweigert: Shippensburg University - Swimming

Brooklynne Smith: Kutztown - Track & Field