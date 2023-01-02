Hempfield hosts huge National Signing Day event

SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — Hempfield High School was a busy scene on Wednesday afternoon as friends and family of 29 seniors were there to applaud this group of Black Knights on National Signing Day.
Fifteen varsity sports were represented on stage. The signing class was so big that Hempfield Athletic Director Ryan Landis had to split it into two waves.
"There are a lot of swimmers here and just a lot of other talented athletes, so it's exciting that we all get to start this next chapter," said Caroline Schweigert, who signed to swim at Shippensburg University.
While some will get to stay close to home, others will stretch their legs.
"The guys on the team and the coach that's there, I really loved them and I loved the environment that the guys had down there. I think they're working towards something special and that's something that I wanted to be a part of," said future Ole Miss-bound Aidan Hodge.
No matter where they're going, they all feel as though competing at Hempfield and in District III has them ready to compete at the next level.
"We're in 6A. We're going against D1 athletes all around and it's prepared me incredibly. My coaches are amazing. They've gotten me to the point I'm at today, through youth, through freshman football, and through now. Everything's just adding up," said Grant Hoover who will be on the gridiron at West Chester next fall.
Here's a look at where this group of seniors will continue their academics and athletics:
Ben Ammon: Lebanon Valley College - Soccer
Zach Antesberger: University of Alabama-Huntsville - Lacrosse
Gabriel Benjamin: Shippensburg University - Football
Krista Bervinchak: Widener - Field Hockey
Eve Detter: Eastern Mennonite University - Field Hockey
Carol Fabian: Shippensburg University - Swimming
Lillian Farmer: Indian University of Pennsylvania - Swimming
Braydon Felsinger: University of Rochester - Football
Kamron Fickes: Johnson and Wales University - Wrestling
Peyton Fischer: Lebanon Valley College - Volleyball
Cody Gehres: Lebanon Valley College - Football
Whitney Hershey: Cabrini University - Lacrosse
Sarah Hess: Kutztown University - Volleyball
Aidan Hodge: Ole Miss - Cross Country and Track & Field
Grant Hoover: West Chester - Football
Mikayla Hughes: Pace University - Softball
Eric Jordan: Grove City College - Tennis
Jacob Karkoska: Lebanon Valley College - Football
Dawson Kuhn: Shenandoah University - Baseball
Isaiah Martin: University of Lynchburg - Lacrosse
Lauren Moffatt: Roanoke College - Basketball
Tristin Neiderer: Messiah University - Lacrosse
Justin Reinhart: Juniata College - Soccer
Marcus Rivera: Davis and Elkins - Baseball
Matthew Roth: McDaniel - Soccer
Will Russell: Messiah University - Swimming
Caroline Schweigert: Shippensburg University - Swimming
Brooklynne Smith: Kutztown - Track & Field
Hunter Willams: Lebanon Valley College - Baseball