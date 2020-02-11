Frenzy: Hempfield claims league crown, Blue Streaks tennis battles at states

It was a busy week for fall sports playoffs.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — As the temperatures continue to cool down, the fall sports playoffs will really heat up.

The Manheim Township girls tennis team ventured all the way to the state tournament, before being edged out by Greater Latrobe, 3-2.

Some of the Blue Streaks still have some tennis ahead of them this weekend in the state doubles tournament in the Scranton area.

On the volleyball court, a pair of undefeated teams clashed in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship.

Hempfield and Garden Spot seemed to be on a collision course all year to meet up for the title.

The Black Knights were able to pick up the 3-1 win on Thursday night to hoist another league crown.