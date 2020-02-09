Hempfield among volleyball teams heading outdoors to prep for season

The Black Knights are just happy for the chance to still have a season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — As fall sports are moving forward, there are still a lot of questions needing answers, especially when it comes to fans.

Indoor sports protocols currently are already over their 25 person limit when it comes to players, coaches, and officials.

It's a reality some volleyball teams are dealing with right now as they gear up for the season. So when the PIAA received guidelines for indoor sports, many teams knew they'd have to get creative.

In addition to a pre-practice screening process, volleyball teams like the Hempfield Black Knights are temporarily giving up the gym for the outdoors.

"I mean, we do play music so it's still really fun and we all enjoy coming to practice," said senior Emma Bitner.

"You know, so far being outside is kind of easier. There's not as many risk factors cause you can keep a little more social distancing," said head coach Andrew Olree.

In their voluntary workouts, Hempfield knows that a chance of season could be derailed if they're not following the guidelines, so being outside isn't a problem given the alternative.

"We're really lucky because a lot of college teams and last year's spring sports were not able to have their season," recalled senior Ashley Weaver.

The PIAA hopes to discuss the indoor guidelines, which limits a gathering to 25 individuals, with the Governor's office moving forward. But for Hempfield, who's replacing seven seniors, getting this early start has been key.

"A lot of these girls couldn't finish their club seasons so they weren't in-touch with the ball, they weren't in-touch with each other," added Olree. "Getting them out here before the season and before tryouts, that's a huge bonus."

And if that's what it takes to get back on the court, then they'll pack up their make-shift court and set it all up again next week.

"I'm a senior so I want to have as close to a normal season as possible, but as of now I'm just thankful that we are still playing," added Bitner.