Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams talks last seasons success at the Maxwell awards | Sunday Sitdown

Williams received the Maxwell award as the sports most outstanding player in addition to the Heisman trophy this season.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — USC star Quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams made his way to Mohegan Sun to pick up another award this past season. The sophomore won the Maxwell Award for the sports most outstanding player.

Williams led USC's resurgent's this season taking them to the Cotton Bowl and passing for 42 touchdowns. In this weeks Sunday Sitdown the nations best player joins us to talk about his stellar season the effect coach Riley has had on him, giving back to the community and more. Check out the full interview with Caleb above.

