Heat, MASL end regular season

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Major Arena Soccer League and the Harrisburg Heat have ended the 2019-2020 regular season.
“It’s a disappointing end to an exciting regular season, but the health and safety of our players, fans and staff is paramount. It was a significant sacrifice for our owners to forego the remaining regular season games, but it was the appropriate decision considering the gravity of the situation,” said MASL Commissioner Joshua Schaub.
The Heat went 13-8 and were slated to have three more home games this month.