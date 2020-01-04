Heat helping out with homeschooling

The Harrisburg Heat are your new Phys Ed teachers.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Pennsylvania schools are closed indefinitely, parents will have to homeschool their children even longer.

The Harrisburg Heat are here to take one class off your schedule.

In 'HEATing Up Homeschools,' the MASL team will be providing drills and tutorial videos on their Facebook page for kids, making the Heat their new gym teachers.

In addition to learning the game and improving their skills, young soccer players and fans can get up close and personal with the Heat players, without getting up close and personal.