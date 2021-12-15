Heat finally return after 21-month pause

It's been 1,009 days since the Heat last competed on the pitch, but that stretch will come to an end this Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — No team in our region has been waiting longer to return to action than the Harrisburg Heat.

It's been one thousand and nine days and counting since the MASL team competed on the soccer pitch.

That's a whopping 21 months.

Harrisburg was one game back of a playoff spot in March of 2020 when COVID ruined everything. Since then, the Heat players found ways to keep soccer in their lives, but finally getting the band back together for the team's 30th year is a welcome sight to see.

"A lot of us coach youth teams and hearing their stories about how much they wanted to play, it was tough over that stretch of time and it was the same exact thing for us," recalled Heat midfielder Danny DiPrima. "So we've had a bit of time off, which has been difficult, but now getting back into it has been a breath of fresh air."

The Harrisburg Heat announce six new players signed for the upcoming 2021-22 MASL season. Tickets are on sale now for the Heat home opener on Saturday, December 18 at 7:05PM. https://t.co/AOhCEZUbNw — Harrisburg Heat (@HarrisburgHeat) December 6, 2021

Something different for the Heat this year is the move to the Equine Arena inside the Farm Show Complex. Fans will be closer to the action and players will feed off that and respond.

"It's a closer feel. It's going to be a high-energy-feel on Saturday night," said Heat defender Brad Kerstetter. "Crowd presence does so much for team energy and being able to push us. Say it's a close game in the fourth quarter, a good crowd presence makes all the difference."