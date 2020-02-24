Heat cool off the Blast with 9-5 victory in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It sure is good to be home for the Harrisburg Heat. After enduring a stretch of five consecutive road games, the Heat return home over the weekend and sweep a pair of games in the Farm Show Arena. On Sunday, they handle their rivals the Blast 9-5 and leap them in the standings for 4th place in the Eastern division. They've played two fewer games than Baltimore and currently hold the final playoff spot. Four of the team's final five games are all at home. Highlights from the 9-5 victory are included with this story.