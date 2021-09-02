Headen emotional about "Historic" title for Locust

Susquehanna Township coach reflects back on Locust joining Tribe staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turn on the microphone, focus up and hit record. No need to ask any questions to coach Joe Headen, he already knows why you are at Roscoe Warner Field.

“We are talking about Lori Locust."

Not a shock Headen nails the subject matter. After all he does teach American history.

"What she has accomplished and she will accomplish is a great feat and is going to be a great part of America history.”

Again Headen is right on point.

Lori Locust has made history as one of two women on the Tampa Bay Bucs staff as they claim the Lombardi Trophy.

Make no mistake that Lori Locust is a football coach. The assistant defensive line coach for Tampa Bay does not need need any labels. In sports there is an "it factor," Headen saw that in Locust when he brought her on to his Tribe staff years ago.

"When I saw Lori and her approach to the job and her approach to teaching, I knew she was going to be successful at coaching."

Still it is hard to be confident that a high school strength and conditioning coach (at the time) would be in the Super Bowl a decade later.

"Did I expect her to be at the highest level and playing in the super bowl," Headen says with a laugh.

"No not really, but when you apply yourself and have those qualities great things happen and that is what happened for her!"

After the game Headen had some reflection and knowing the path coach Lori Locust took to reach the pinnacle of football. He reached for his phone and knowing what he just witnessed felt the emotion.

"When I sent Lori a Text shortly after the game, my eyes were sweating, sure they were crying!"

"It was just knowing her struggle. Knowing how much work she put in, she never wanted anything different, she never wanted to be treated any differently. When she is in a coaching convention room with 500 other guys, it is not that there is a female and 500 guys, there is 500 and one coaches in there."

Once there is a first, a second is sure to follow.

"This is monumental and her legacy and what she accomplished will live on and inspire people for ever."

The bar has been set very high, and there is no need to lower it.

