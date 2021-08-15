Havoc host first tryouts

Harrisburg's only women's tackle football team will host another round of tryouts next Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's newest football team is in search of a few good women.

The Havoc, who will play in the Women's Football Alliance, are the region's only women's tackle football team, and Saturday was their first tryout at Radnor Park in Harrisburg.

"I think it's great just for us women to be out here playing a male-dominant sport and just showing the boys that we have the love for the sport as they do, wearing the same equipment, going by the same rules," said defensive tackle Kaeli Thomas.

The group has had close to 30 players out for conditioning during the week and there were almost twenty more showcasing their skills Saturday afternoon.

"They have the passion. They're going to be out here. They were out here Thursday in the 110 heat index, conditioning and getting ready for today," said team owner Tiffany Thomas.

Experience level doesn't matter, as it all starts with an interest in the game of football.

"We're welcoming everybody with open arms. If you don't know what you're doing, we're a teaching program," added defensive coordinator Lanthus Whiteside.