Harrisburg's AAU Jr. Olympic champion Rishon Sims continues grind after reaching national spotlight

Sims is back to work for his next fight in September

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — It's been a quick rise for Harrisburg's Rishon Sims. The Capital Punishment fighter has quickly made a name for himself after claiming his first AAU Jr. Olympic crown in Whichita, Kansas.

Sims is the number one boxer in the world for his weight class, and the recognition hasn't stopped him one bit from continuing to work on his craft.

'It felt good to get it out of the way I felt bad for the guy but it felt good,' said a modest Sims 'I have to work on a lot my feet and not being so anxious but you know just keeping calm I feel like it helped grow my relationship with God allowed me to trust him more and I'm excited to do it again.'

Sims' trainer Claudie Kenion has a lot to do with success. The two are always in the gym putting in countless hours together. One aspect that Sims is currently working on is his conditioning.

'Conditioning is 90% of your fight game because if you don't have conditioning you can't fight for real,' said Sims 'Coach has opened up so many opportunities and doors for me he's been great.'