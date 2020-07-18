x
Storm set for national title defense

Harrisburg University will meet their rivals Maryville on Saturday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's a storm brewing this weekend.  No, we’re not talking about the weather.  The Harrisburg University Storm are looking to defend their collegiate Overwatch eSports National Championship.

The pandemic has also impacted the eSports world.  The Storm aren’t training in the same room and are scattered all over north America.

Still, the goals remain the same as they clash with their rivals Maryville.

“In the history of collegiate Overwatch eSports, I don't think there's been a school that's gone back to back.  So this would be a very big accomplishment for us if we were able to pull it off,” said Harrisburg Storm Overwatch Head Coach Joe Gramano.  "We're feeling confident and excited going into tomorrow's match.”

The action starts at 3PM tomorrow, and you can log on to Twitch.tv/HarrisburgUniversity.

