Senators together on City Island for first practice in Harrisburg

Perfect baseball weather welcomed the home team back to FNB Field.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Players for the Harrisburg Senators have been in Florida the past month, so they've experienced plenty of warm days for baseball already.

However, the weather is especially unpredictable in Harrisburg during early April, which made the Senators appreciate the picture-perfect day for their first practice together at City Island even more!

Shorts and short sleeves shirts were the necessary staples at FNB Field for the workout on Tuesday afternoon.

"Everyone is making fun of Rochester right now because they are basically getting snow, so we're lucky with what we have here," laughed Senators Pitcher Jackson Rutledge. "It's not Florida, definitely not Florida where it was sunny and 85, and that helps me out almost getting a little bit of a break from the heat."

Another sign of Spring! @HbgSenators first workout at FNB Field on City Island .. hard to tell they’re not in Florida anymore .. home opener in one week!! @FOX43Sports @FOX43Weather @fox43 @EasternLeague pic.twitter.com/JHTsEm2PbZ — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) April 4, 2023

The only number on the big scoreboard past the wall in right field was 76, the temperature at the beginning of the practice.

The Senators open the 2023 season on Thursday night at Somerset with a 6:35 first pitch. The home opener on City Island is Tuesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. against Richmond.