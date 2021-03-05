Senators baseball is back on City Island

"Facing another team is really the only way you can simulate certain game situations and get the progression that we need to get to where we want to go," explained Senators Infielder Jackson Cluff.



"The thing that we're going to have to deal with is that we're in it for six games against a team," said Keister. "If they figure out game one a guy can't hit a certain pitch, and they start pounding him with that same pitch, it's going to be a long week for that one guy. Conversely, we can do the same. This game is all about adjustments and we're going to have to adjust to that, that's for sure."



The roster size in the Eastern League increases from 25 to 28 players this year. The Senators start in Somerset for a six-game series on Tuesday Night and then host Richmond starting on the 11th.