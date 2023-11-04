Harrisburg Senators open 36th season on City Island

FNB Field remains one of the most unique settings in minor-league baseball.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Keith Wood and Danette Forney attended the very first home opener for the Harrisburg Senators on City Island in 1987. Even after moving to South Carolina about a decade ago, they haven't missed one since.

"We have been here every opening day since 1987 and we are going to keep coming until they leave," Wood said emphatically. "We fell in love when they came here in '87, fell in love with the park, the players, everything."

"You only do it once," added Forney. "So you have to be here for the first day because that is the day. Yeah, the other days are nice but opening day is a special day."

It's a special day at a special place. Despite its age, FNB Field remains one of the most unique settings in minor league baseball.

"You get this really cool feel where you are kind of coming in, looking down on this playing field," explained Senators President Kevin Kulp. "The canvas of our playing field is most striking here than any other minor league park that I've ever been to. You walk in the front gates and I think everybody gets that feel."

This was Kulp's 29th opening day in Harrisburg and he said he reminds himself all the time how fortunate he is to work in a location like City Island.

