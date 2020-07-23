Former Harrisburg Senator, Pledge It athlete makes the Miami Marlins

Pitcher Sterling Sharp hit your screens earlier this year as part of a movement to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Now, he's set to be a Major Leaguer with Miami.

MIAMI — Editor's note: The above video is from April 3.

A former Harrisburg Senators pitcher, and current Pledge It athlete has made the Major Leagues.

P Sterling Sharp has been selected to the Miami Marlins' initial 30 man roster.

Sharp, 25, was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 22nd round of the 2016 draft.

He spent parts of 2018 and 2019 pitching for the Harrisburg Senators, the AA affiliate of the Nationals.

In December 2019, the Marlins used a pick in the Rule 5 draft to select Sharp after he had an outstanding performance in last year's Arizona Fall League.

Of course, you may also recognize Sharp from his efforts with Pledge It, an organization that allowed athletes to donate an autographed item or unique experience to the cause.

All the money raised went to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. They distribute the funds to the agencies and areas that need it most.

“I got two signed balls and I’m actually doing two pairs of cleats also,” Sharp said, when we spoke to him in April 2020.

“It’s a minimum of 25 dollars and that gets you a bid to win one of those four things, it goes to a great cause. It’s good company to be in.”