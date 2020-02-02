Harrisburg native, Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy, to be inactive for Super Bowl LIV

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (5:50 p.m.): McCoy is officially among the Chiefs’ inactive players for the Super Bowl.
PREVIOUSLY: One of Harrisburg’s native sons is on a roster of a team set to play in Super Bowl LIV.
However, he will probably not suit up for the big game.
Kansas City Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy will likely not suit up on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport:
McCoy, 31, has seen his playing time decrease since Week 15.
That resulted in McCoy posting career lows in yards (465) and carries (101).
McCoy joined the Chiefs on a one-year before the season that reunited him and former Eagles coach Andy Reid in Kansas City.
Reid was the head coach of Philadelphia when the team drafted McCoy in 2009.
Now, Reid will coach a Chiefs team on Sunday that may have McCoy on the bench.