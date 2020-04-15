Harrisburg Heat warm hearts of healthcare workers

Harrisburg Heat teamed up with The Pizza Shop of Etters to donate 40 pies to hospital staff at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — This outbreak has brought a damper to every sport. It put a fire out on the Harrisburg Heats hot season, as they were cut short and their season ended three games before playoffs began.

Although, their season had to end in an abrupt fashion. It's not stopping the team from giving back to the community.

The Heat bring warmth to the hearts of healthcare providers at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. The team partners with The Pizza Shop of Etters to donate 40 pies to hospital workers.

“For all the support that they’ve given us the over the years,' said Tom Mellor, Heat forward. 'You know, it’s only our time to give back and support the nurses that are battling the COVID-19.”

As hospital staff battle COVID-19 on the front lines, this gesture goes a long way. It gives them a sense of normalcy during busy times.

“Food is the love language of nurses so to have them be able to come out and thank them for their donation is great,' said Tracy Johnsen, Penn State Hershey Medical Manager of Volunteer Services. 'It’s kind of like, one less thing they have to worry about. They can run into the break room, grab a slice of pizza and keep going.”