Heat look to continue World Cup craze at home

Harrisburg starts their season at home on Saturday against Utica.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the whole globe has World Cup fever, it's the perfect time for the Harrisburg Heat to kick off their season.

"There's a definite buzz around this sport, both indoor and outdoor," said Heat midfielder Danny DiPrima. "With the commissioners that have taken over our league, they've done a tremendous job marketing that, across the US and the world."

If you think the World Cup has too many draws or doesn't have enough scoring, the Heat have you covered.

"It's a mixture of soccer, hockey, and basketball," added DiPrima. "If you like one of those sports, you'd love indoor soccer. Lots of goals, lots of physicality, it's uptempo, and just all-around consistent excitement from start to finish."

And there's no better way to start a season than by hosting rivals Utica and Baltimore on back-to-back weekends this month.

"It's always nice to be able to have that game in front of your home fans, especially if you get off to a good start and then take that on the road," said midfielder Dominic Francis.

"For me, growing up in the area, a local guy, watching the Heat play in the large arena was a nostalgic thing for me, and then to be able to do that," recalled DiPrima. "But for us to be in the Equine Arena now, we all really enjoy the atmosphere with everything being right on top of us. So we're hoping our fans can give us that bit of energy and just that excitement that we already have, to kick start our season."

As in years past, it's a mix of familiar and new faces. But they all know that last season was a tough one in Harrisburg.

"It's the same passionate team," said Francis. "We're always going to go at teams, especially at home. We're not really a team that's going to sit back and come at us. We're going to be right up on them. We're out here to win. We always want to win."

"I think a lot of people have taken a look at themselves to see what they can do better, things they can change, and things they want to improve on," added DiPrima. "Guys are working hard, guys are putting in the time, not just to practice, but extra work on the road, as well."

Whether they grew up here, or are new to the area, the Heat's history in Harrisburg goes a long way. Just ask one of the top players in the world, Christian Pulisic, whose dad Mark once played for the Heat. Christian can be seen wearing Heat hats and shirts in his social media posts.