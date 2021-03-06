Harrisburg Heat excited about new MASL leadership | Sports Spotlight

Heat anxious to return to the field for first time since March of 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. — You can hear it in Kevin Healey's voice. The President of the Harrisburg Heat is anxious to see his team back on the field for the first time since March of 2020 and he is confident a new group of leaders for the Major Arena Soccer League will assist with that return.

“We have really strong leadership to enhance our league and in Harrisburg we plan on taking advantage of that," said Healey.

The hope is that the new leadership will lead to new fans.

“The beauty about our game is we can draw the soccer fan and we can draw people who are not outside soccer fans because our game is so fast paced with plenty of scoring," Healey explained.

“Entertain our fans, entertain with a great team on the field and it is an exciting product. It will be a great time to be at the arena."