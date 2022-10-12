Harrisburg falls short in 6A championship game against St. Joe's Prep

The Cougars playoff run comes to an end after falling in the 6A state championship 42-7

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars' dream season came to an end in the PIAA 6A state championship. Powerhouse St. Joe's Prep once again flexed its muscles to claim its sixth state title. The Hawks got out to a quick seven-to-nothing lead after the first play from scrimmage and never looked back.

The Cougars never managed to find their footing. Some early penalties stalled drives which the Hawks capitalized on.

Harrisburg did however show some life in the second half.

Raytel Bryant had a big interception on the opening series of the third quarter and Temple commit Kyle Williams scored the lone touchdown for Harrisburg taking it 66 yards on a nice catch and run.

The Cougars ultimately fell short but take it as a lesson going forward.

"It's one thing no matter what the scoreboard says I'm extremely proud of our guys because they fought to the very end," said head coach Calvin Everett "That's all you can ask for."