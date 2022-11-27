Harrisburg defeats Manheim Township for their second straight 6A district title

The Cougars avenge their week three loss to the Blue Streaks and move on to the state semi-finals next week

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The defending 6A champion Harrisburg Cougars took the field against the Manheim Township Blue Streaks for a shot at their second district title in a row. The Cougars looked to avenge their week three loss against them, and there's no bigger stage than the district title game.

Harrisburg dominated on both sides of the ball. Early on in the game, Mahkai Hopkins got things started with a short touchdown run to put Harrisburg up by seven.

They would hold the lead and never be threatened. Cougars defensive back Ameer Grandberry had a key punch out on Blue Streaks wideout Lex Haberbosch that the Cougars recovered to keep the momentum going.

Quarterback Sean Lee was efficient both running and passing the ball. He had two rushing touchdowns on the evening and the final one to put it away.

The Cougars completed the 6A two-peat beating Manheim Township 44-6.

"I feel great it's just a great experience right now," said senior running back Kyle Williams. "I'm just living in the moment right now for my senior year its great to have two championships back to back so just a great experience right now all around."

"We don't really care who gets the glory right now," said Head Coach Calvin Everett "Our guys are just out here fighting and scratching and clawing, so I'm very happy for them but we need to get back and get ready for our next opponent."