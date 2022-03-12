Harrisburg Cougars punch their ticket to 6A title game with win over State College

The Cougars will take on powerhouse St. Joe's Prep after a four touchdown performance from senior RB Kyle Williams

ALTOONA, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars knew what needed to be done to punch their ticket to the 6A title game; avenge their loss against State College earlier in the year. Early on it was a rough go for the Cougars, The Little Lions struck first with a D'Antae Sheffey touchdown run which ended up being the lone score of the first half.

The second half was all Kyle Williams. The Temple commit showed his game-breaking ability time and time again including a monstrous 34-yard touchdown run to get the Cougars on the board. The senior added three more touchdowns and got all of Harrisburg's twenty-seven points. Harrisburg's defense stepped up as well. A clutch interception by Amir Jones kept State College out of the endzone. The Cougars avenged their regular season loss and moved on to the 6A title game.

"We have been plotting, when I tell you we have been plotting we missed our guys in the regular season but we knew this is what matters the most," said Williams "So just the get back that's what it is. I've never been to the state championship I always wanted it. I missed out my sophomore year we couldn't play in the playoffs last year this same team beat us so it's so many emotions and this has been a dream for my whole life."

Head Coach Calvin Everett says it will be a huge challenge to bring home the title next week.

"We don't worry about what's going on or what's being said outside of our locker room," said Everett "You know we just do what we do which is prepare hard and be ready for whoever we are facing. I can't even find words to describe what a state title would mean to Harrisburg but I know it will mean a lot."