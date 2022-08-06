Harrisburg breaks ground on Severance Field upgrades

It will be the stadium's first update in almost two decades.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One would be hard-pressed to find a stadium that's hosted more games than Harrisburg High's Severance Field over the past few years. Thanks to an extensive upgrade, the Cougars will be able to experience playing home football games under the lights and finally host their own track meets. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the construction project.

Coach Calvin Everett and the Cougars have enjoyed lengthy runs in the postseason and will certainly put the new additions to good use.

"We're extremely appreciative of this new field. You know, we've been playing on this field for almost the last 20 years and it's long overdue," said Coach Everett. "Everyone involved, you know from administrators, to coaches, and to all of our student-athletes are going to be extremely, extremely proud to be able to have a new field."