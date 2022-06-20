Hanover Country Club hosts Swing for Shriners Golf Tournament

HANOVER, Pa. — A fun time for an important cause at Hanover Country Club this past week. The second annual Swing for Shriners Golf Tournament paired up foursomes with local sports celebrities to raise money for The Shriners Children Hospital of Philadelphia. The goal was $15,000 and the celebrities included college and high school standouts as well as some super bowl winners like former Penn State Defensive Tackle Jordan Hill.

"Anything I can do something huge something small I would do it for a kid," said Hill "Coming out here just because of my name if it gets someone to donate and play in the golf tournament I am going to do it 10 times out of 10."