Hall ready to lead Millersville women's hoops

The newest Marauder coach has a strong history in the PSAC.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — As an assistant at Colgate last season, Sharay Hall was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Thirty under 30, so it's some how fitting that the former Lock Haven standout now takes over a role that hasn't been available in over 30 years.

"Millersville to me is like a second home," said Hall. "I played in the PSAC and my coach at Lock Haven University, which is where I went to college, is a Millersville alum."

The new women's basketball coach at Millersville University spent years playing under former Marauder standout Jennifer Smith.

"She's excited for me just as much as I am, if not more," Hall said with a smile. "She definitely talked to me about the tradition of the program. I actually do know Coach Fleig as well, so I was able to build a relationship with her through Coach Smith."

In addition to Colgate, Hall's had coaching stops at Clarion, Frostburg State, and Pitt-Bradford, just to name a few, but she knows recruiting during a pandemic will be a whole new experience.

"All summer, we weren't allowed to go to games to see recruits physically, now film, Zoom calls, and being on the phone will be our go-to," added Hall.

One thing that will help the Philadelphia native play catch-up on the recruiting trail is already having experience searching for talent in Millersville's region.