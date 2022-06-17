Halifax and Lancaster Catholic settle for silver in PIAA baseball finals

Wildcats and Crusaders end successful seasons with double digit losses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Only one team finishes with a victory in each PIAA classification. Unfortunately for Halifax and Lancaster Catholic, neither team is able to end the 2022 season with a win in the state championship game.

The Wildcats were trying to repeat as the 1A champ when they took the field against DuBois Central Catholic at 10:30am for the title game. They simply couldn't keep their opponent from scoring and fell in the final 12-2. Halifax is golden in '21 and earn the silver in '22.

The Crusaders knew it faced an uphill battle for the crown when they drew Central in the 3A championship. The Dragons entered the game unbeaten and stayed that way as they slayed Lancaster Catholic 13-2 in five innings. It's not the ending they hoped for but the Crusaders go the distance to win PIAA silver.

The video attached includes highlights and postgame reaction from both games.