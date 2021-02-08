Hali Flickinger's suitcase will be heavier; coming home with two bronze medals

Her second attempt on the Worlds biggest stage comes up big for the York County native.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Tokyo is Spring Grove grad Haley Flickinger's second appearance on the world's biggest stage. She not only rocketed herself to one but two podium finishes with friends, family and fans cheering her on at a watch party.

Coming in full force as they made their way to the final watch party Wednesday evening.

"It's honestly really cool because I assume the same to clothes as she did an it's like following in her footsteps I'm just really proud of her," said Zoe Walsh, Spring Grove 7th Grader.

Hali captured two bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympics in the 400IM and 200 butterfly. Her grandparents cheering her on as she captured another medal.

"I was looking at possibly she would get silver but to have two bronze no that's nothing to sneeze at. I mean, worth the time and effort," said Ken Krout, Hali's grandpa.

If the watch parties were any indication how much love and support the community was behind Hali and rooting her on.

"The support we've had from this community not just this community is spring grow but all over your county just everywhere it's been unbelievable"