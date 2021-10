Johnson and Klatt will be on the call for Saturday’s game when No. 4 Penn State visits third-ranked Iowa.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — There aren’t too many announcer/analyst teams that get to reach 100 games together, but FOX’s Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will reach the century mark this weekend.

The two began working together in 2015, when Klatt became Fox’s top college football analyst after Charles Davis shifted to NFL.