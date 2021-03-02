Greyhounds on Snow Patrol

Head football coach Eric Foust put out the call to help the community in snow storm's aftermath, athletes answer the bell

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — One by one they filed out their cars and trucks, meeting behind the school to get ready for a workout. Their fields, and track covered in snow and with the school closed the Shippensburg High School football team as well as some basketball and baseball players came together to work.

On the schedule, shoveling snow.

As the inches piled up from Sunday into Tuesday morning Greyhound head football coach Eric Foust had an idea. Have his team come together, get some lifting in and help out members of the community that could use some extra muscle.

"The kids were excited, they enjoy hard work, and we are always working (to get better) and it is good way to get them up and moving and do some work today."

If you live in Shippensburg and need shoveled out please let me know. The players are going out after 3 tomorrow — Coach Foust (@FoustEric) February 1, 2021

Now this may not be as difficult as running gassers or stacking plates of 45's on the bar but shoveling snow isn't a walk in the park either.

After a brief talk in the parking lot assignments were handed out and the kids filed into cars, and with coaches and they spread out like fireflies.

One scrape and shovel full after another, snow covered pavements returned to their barren state.

Flying sideways, up, over and around other bodies the snow was removed one scrape and shovel full after another. Cares were freed and driveways cleared all done with a little ribbing.

"You get out my way, I want to shovel," you would hear. Followed by a teammate saying “Ya know you are not the only one who needs to lose weight here!”

Why the kids had fun members of the community quick to appreciate the hard work.

Montanna Krause was one of those who needed just a little extra help from snow.

“I greatly appreciate it, I am actually pregnant, my fiancé drives truck, and I have a toddler. It is awesome I really appreciate, it is amazing."

Another person who came out to greet the boys, didn't want to be on camera but told FOX43,

"I am just very appreciative of their help. It means a lot to be able to count on people."

Great turnout by our young men today performing a much needed service for the community. Well done! Check out @fox43 later this evening for the story. #greyhoundpride #snowstorm #shoveldriveways #family pic.twitter.com/NG9Li835Vt — Ship HS Football (@Ship_Football) February 2, 2021

As the for the athletes, they know to get support you have to give it.

“It is good that the football team is giving back because they support us and they always donate to keep us good. Giving back is the right thing to do," said senior Connor Falvey.

Connor also knows it is not just a good deed but good for the team as a bonding exercise because some of the young players haven't had a chance to spend much time with the older guys yet.

In total "Snow Patrol" did more than just clear sidewalks and driveways. No, you can't measure it with a ruler but it brought people and a team together. But as the old saying goes no good deed goes unpunished, at least for one Greyhound.

"Ugh I locked my keys in my truck, I can’t get in. I think it's not smart. Everyone else has to shovel and we just have to wait here."

The young man who was the driver and had to inform his dad of this mishap, Carter Foust.

Yes help arrived and Carter was back shoveling, but you can't help but wonder who is going to have a few extra sprints when football workouts resume.