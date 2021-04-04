Greencastle youth golfer set to tee it up at Augusta

Gavin Baker will compete in Drive, Chip & Putt Championship

GREENCASTLE, Pa. — Gavin Baker plays a lot of golf a Chambersburg Country Club and has honed his skills using many of their Programs like “Operation 36.” The 12-year-old is about to take his game to another level on Sunday with swings at one America’s iconic courses, Augusta National.

“I was so excited because I was going to play Augusta National, Gavin said over Zoom from Georgia. “You get to walk down Magnolia Lane which is a very popular road where all the pros go down.”

Yes a few well known pros have gone down that road, and as The Masters gets set to for their tradition April week, Gavin will be right there to tee it up on Sunday.

“The golf course is in its prime and stuff, and yes it will be fun just looking around, I told my dad it’s just good to be here. I got here so I am national finalist and if I do win I could call myself a national champion”

How did Gavin get this opportunity? Back in September of 2019 he won the East Region for Drive, Chip and Putt, but due to COVID-19 he had to wait. Even when The Masters was held in the fall of 2020 his trip was pushed off till 2021. Gavin has been nervously excited waiting for this moment.

“It feels like it has been four years, it is ridiculous,” he said. “I was pumped, I was shaking after the round I couldn’t control myself I was just all shaky and stuff.”

But the nervousness has been controlled and he is anxious to start. In fact he wants to go for first to put the pressure on his competitors while being calm himself.

The plan? “A deep breath right before I swing, it helps me relax my body and is a confidence booster.”

That is good news for him because after two drives, two chips, it is two putts on one of the most famous greens in golf.

“The putt it takes place on The Masters, hole 18. So yea it is on the course, the 30 footer and 15 footer will be on hole 18. A lot of memories have happened.”