Fast Lane: Dietrich sweeps the weekend; Gravel wins mid-week Gettysburg Clash

David Gravel wins Drydene 40 before catching back up with Outlaws. Danny Dietrich wins Friday at the Grove, Saturday at Lincoln then Sunday at Trial-Way.

As you could expect, with the delay of the season, local tracks are trying to get any race race in that they can. Lincoln Speedway kicked off the new week with a mid-week race. The Drydene 40 was held on Wednesday. Outlaw David Gravel stayed in town before making the trip to Ohio.

Gravel took the lead on the third lap and never looked back.

A night off then it was back to racing at Williams Grove Friday night. Anthony Macri still searching for his first 410 career win at the Grove. He leads most of the race until Danny Dietrich passes him for the win. Dietrich heads to Lincoln on Saturday. He landed himself in victory lane, again, just in time for the sky to open up. The 358 feature is rescheduled for August 22.