Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change.

Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and 73 to capture the 3A title by one stroke. Ramsey birdied the par five 18th hole in the final round to win the gold by one stroke.

In the PIAA 3A team competition, Dallastown takes home the silver medals. The Wildcats have just one senior in their starting lineup and will be one of the favorites again next season to compete for the championship. The team included only one senior, Bobby Nicholson, two juniors, Lane Krosse and Taylor Hicks along with sophomores Reed Krosse and Mason Tucker.