Golfers flock to courses for reopening

Golf courses closed mid-March because the COVID-19 outbreak. Today, they reopened and were busier than ever.

LANCASTER, Pa. — For nearly two months, golf course had to shutdown with Governor Wolfs 'stay at home' orders. Golfers sat and waited to see if they were ever going to be able to go out and play a round of golf again. During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Wolf announced golf course would be allowed to open Friday, May 1st.

Courses tee times, like Crossgates in Lancaster County, filled up very quickly.

"It is good to know that people are anxious to get out to come here and we’ve always felt that our customers are valuable but now we really know it by the turnout for the tee times this weekend," said Jason Przystup, Crossgates golf pro.

Every single tee time from opening until 4:30p.m., both Saturday and Sunday. are filled.

Crossgates' is also following the CDC guidelines to help keep you safe while enjoying your round. Every cart can only have a single rider and when the cart is returned, it's washed and sanitized before the next golfer uses it.

Some golfers finding time to get out of the house and play a round with their friends.

"It’s camaraderie between all of my friends in my golf group and we vary in age from early 30s to almost 70 so we all get together,' said Dee, golfer from Conestoga, Lancaster County. 'It’s a lot of fun a lot of laughs.”