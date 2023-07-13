World's best junior golfers take the stage at Regents' Glen

Nearly 100 players from the age of 12 to 15 years old got a shot to improve their world standings at Regents' Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As we continue to countdown the weeks until the Women's U.S. Open at Lancaster Country Club next summer, one tournament makes its return for the fourth year in a row.

The American Junior Golf Association brought the world’s best junior golfers to York County.

Thursday was the third and final day of the three-day, 54-hole All-Star tournament.

It's a chance to put a local course on the map while also helping get the young players noticed by scouts and sponsors.

"Regents has hosted us for four years. They open their doors to us and know what we do. We come in and run a professional-level event and try to take the strain off their staff. They're nice enough to open their doors to us for a week,” said Adam Brueggman, AJGA tournament director.

"It's just fantastic and our volunteers have had such great stories from these kids. It's comradery that is being built and probably some lifelong friendships,” said Phillip Bayliss, Regents’ Glen AJGA local committee chair.

Players from all over the world came to play, from a handful of different countries. There were three players from Pennsylvania entered the tournament.

The only representative from the Keystone State was York Suburban sophomore Challahan Harrell, who made the cut being in the top 42, to play in the final round.

It’s pretty cool when you get to sleep in your own bed and play so close to home.

"I definitely think it gives an advantage. I feel like it adds a little more pressure, being at home. We spend so much to go travel across the country and it's so nice to have this caliber of tournament, so close to home,” said Harrell.