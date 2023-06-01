Online registration opens for volunteers at the U.S. Women's Open, which will return to Lancaster in 2024

It's Lancaster Country Club's second time hosting the event, which is returning for the first time since 2015. Here's how you can volunteer to help.

The United States Golf Association announced that online registration is available for those who wish to volunteer at the 79th U.S. Women's Open, which will be held next year at Lancaster Country Club.

The Women's Open, which will run from May 27 to June 2, 2024, is set to return to Lancaster for the first time in nine years.

Approximately 1,600 volunteers are needed to fill positions on 13 committees, including marshals, merchandise, and corporate hospitality, the USGA said. Early submission of applications gives volunteers a better chance of being assigned to one of their three committee preferences, the USGA said.

Those interested in volunteering can register at uswomensopen.com.

“The U.S. Women’s Open provides one of the best fan experiences in sports, and we couldn’t do it without our dedicated team of volunteers,” said Championship Director Allison Burns. “We’re thrilled to be back in Lancaster, which hosted one of the most popular and successful U.S. Women’s Opens in the championship’s history in 2015 with a community that displayed an incredibly engaged and energetic volunteer base. We are excited to invite you to join us next year as a volunteer.”

Priority groups, including USGA members, Victory Club members, Golf Association of Philadelphia members and those involved with marshal clubs, received early access to volunteer registration, resulting in an impressive 800+ volunteer registrations already, the USGA said.

“Every U.S. Women’s Open is special, but I feel especially lucky to have won at my U.S. hometown, Lancaster,” said 2015 U.S. Women’s Open champion In Gee Chun. “The community really embraced the event, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of my Lancaster friends, family, and amazing fans, and seeing the incredible volunteers who help make this championship the most important and special in our game.”

Back in 2015, when the Women's Open was first contested at Lancaster Country Club, more than 2000 individuals filled the volunteer program in under 30 days, so interested parties are encouraged to act quickly, the USGA said.

As was the case in 2015, volunteers can select between Eagle and Birdie package options. A volunteer commitment consists of working six shifts (Eagle) or four shifts (Birdie), ranging from four to five hours each throughout the championship as well as a requirement to purchase an apparel package for $175 (Eagle) or $140 (Birdie), plus applicable shipping and tax.

The apparel package includes two golf shirts (Eagle) or one golf shirt (Birdie), a logoed hat, championship compliant bag, a water bottle, a commemorative lapel pin, as well as a volunteer credential valid for all days of the championship week.

Volunteers will have access to a dedicated hospitality tent on the days they are working, the USGA said. This tent will serve as volunteer headquarters, and the USGA will provide complimentary food, snacks and beverages throughout the week, along with appreciation surprise and delights for volunteers to enjoy.

The 2015 championship was a huge success in Lancaster, setting records for both entries (since broken) and attendance. Chun claimed the title by one stroke, and due to her strong connection to the club and community, founded the In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation, which continues to provide scholarships for local students.

Considered the world’s premier women’s golf championship, the U.S. Women’s Open is one of 15 national championships conducted annually by the USGA. The championship began in 1946 and its winners include Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Betsy Rawls, Mickey Wright, Hollis Stacy, Amy Alcott, Meg Mallon, Annika Sorenstam, Se Ri Pak, Juli Inkster, Cristie Kerr, Paula Creamer, Inbee Park and Michelle Wie West.