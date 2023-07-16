USGA celebrates with City of Lancaster as fans enjoy a day of fun celebrating the return of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open

Fans flocked to Lancaster to celebrate the arrival of the U.S. Women's Open and trophy ceremony.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The excitement for the return of the U.S. Women's Open to Lancaster continues. Fans flocked to the city square to celebrate the torch passing after the conclusion of Pebble Beach. U.S. Women's Open General Chair Jerry Hostetter and Open Championships Managing Director Dennis Baggett both expressed their feelings about the return to Lancaster.

"The community has rallied around this event and they have owned it," said Hostetter "I know we broke the record before but I think we can break it again."

Fans were treated to live music, food, and picture sessions with the championship trophy. Many local fans of the U.S. Women's made it a priority to show up.

"I'm so excited to see the Women come back to Lancaster," said Lancaster native Sue Mcmullen "We just have so many women's leagues here and places to play and it's great to see all the support for the tournament."

Baggett says the commitment that Lancaster has to the Women's game is unrivaled. Lancaster Country Club has continued to improve the course and is ready for the tournament come next year.

Professional golfer and 2015 Women's Open winner InGee Chun has already expressed her excitement to return to Lancaster after the conclusion at Pebble Beach last week.