Central Pa. courses set to host major USGA women's events, golf fans excited

Stonewall will hold USGA Women's Mid-Am in September, and Lancaster Country Club will hold the 2024 U.S. Women's Open.

ELVERSON, Pa. — The USGA U.S. Women's Open returns to Lancaster Country Club next May. Big crowds are once again expected to populate the course next spring.

However, before that event tees off, just a short drive away over the Lancaster County line in Elverson, Chester County, the USGA has placed another national championship at Stonewall with the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur Championship.

The two major tournaments have area golf fans excited, which isn't surprising since the last U.S. Women's Open, held at L.C.C., set a record 135,000 attendees.

The 36th U.S. Women's Mid-Am on Stonewall's North Course follows the club's successful hosting of the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2016. A perfect link for these two future women's tournaments.

"We are excited to be here this year for the Women's Mid-Am and our champion will head to Lancaster for next year's Women's Open," said Laura Nochta, USGA Championship Director for the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur. "Lancaster had record attendance. They are huge supporters of the women's game and we're excited to go back and showcase that club in the area. And we're excited that this will feed right into that championship."

With two high-profile events in the area, the Stonewall's Mid-Am and Lancaster Country Club's U.S. Open, the world-class courses will give great exposure to young women in the game of golf.

"It’s so hard to get exposure for them in women's golf because it's not something that's big and people go to," says Anna Kittelson, who plays a lot of golf in the Lancaster County area.

"So the fact that we have two huge events within the next year I think is going to be a huge boost for younger kids, it's going to allow for more clinics, people to actually see female golfers that play," she continued.

As the USGA Team sets up Stonewall, players will be tested, not only by length, and thick rough, but by fast and undulating greens that are well protected on the North Course.

The atmosphere and skills on display by the best amateurs in the world are great for growing the game, according to Ray Sheedy.

"I'm definitely going to be attending and you know, hopefully, that will kind of inspire [my daughter] to see all those girls out there and ladies playing," says Sheedy of New Park, York County. "So [it] might put a fire in her belly to maybe pick up the game."

Kittelson, who wants to try to qualify for the Mid-Am when she's eligible, plans on being at Stonewall in the coming weeks.

"I definitely will go, see if they're playing. support them, support everyone else here and just, make a day out of it," she told FOX43.

And the USGA loves that support from this area, which is part of the reason they have come back.

"The support from the club, a local community," added Nochta. "We raise a lot of money to put these championships on, we need a lot of volunteers and if this area really supports it, why not come back and do it again?"

USGA 36th Women's Mid-Amateur Notes:

Admission is free to all fans.

Volunteer opportunities are available.

The USGA accepted 458 entries in 2023 for the Women's Mid-Am, the most since 2007. To be eligible for the Mid-Am a player must be 25 years of age by the first day of the championship and have a handicap index not exceeding 9.4.

Schedule of Play