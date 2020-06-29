Gobrecht Foundation awards scholarships

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Former World of Outlaws driver Kevin Gobrecht lost his life 21 years ago in a racing accident. His education was important to him. He skipped his senior year of high school to start college early. His family started a memorial foundation in his honor. Saturday Night at Lincoln Speedway, they awarded scholarships to four Conewago Valley school district students.

"It's just an extension of that, it means a lot to us to be able to help somebody with their education, especially if they're involved with racing," said Kevin's Mom Donna Gobrecht. "I firmly believe Kevin would have never gotten to where he was if it wasn't for his education."