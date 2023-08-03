Historic season continues for York Suburban girls basketball team

The Trojans advanced to the District III Championship for the first time and host a PIAA tournament game on Saturday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's the goal for every basketball team in the area to still be playing when the calendar flips to March.

The York Suburban girls basketball program is on the rise, and they are getting used to postseason games in recent years.

This year has been extra special for the Trojans. In fact, they've made school history.

York Suburban advanced all the way to the District III 5A Championship last week at Giant Center in Hershey. The setback in the title game to Greencastle-Antrim did not diminish a first for the team.

"It was disappointing afterwards, but looking back the next day, it was still great to have that (silver) medal," said Trojans senior Anna Ekstrom. "That was nice knowing we made it that far and made a statement in the program."

"We were thrilled to be there, very proud of our team," said head coach Jess Weaver. "When you look back on it now, a week or so out, you realize how special it is, how hard it is to get there. But you also realize this is what propels you to want to get back."